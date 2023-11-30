ONE Friday Fights 46 is shaping up to be one of the best cards of the year, giving ONE Championship fans a treat before the new year.

The Friday Fights series, which has ran throughout 2023, has produced some incredible events at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. However, this will be a contender for the top spot.

In the latest additions to the already stacked fight card, Nabil Anane will take on Muangthai PK Saenchai in another huge test for the 19-year-old. Muangthai has only suffered losses to Liam Harrison and Nico Carrillo inside the circle, making him a great benchmark opponent for Anane to test his skills against.

Elsewhere, Suablack will return on the stacked bill to take on Ireland’s Craig Coakley in a bantamweight Muay Thai fight.

With three knockout wins on the series, 27-year-old Suablack has been one of the stand-out competitors in the Friday Fights series, but his upcoming opponent has the opportunity to steal all of that momentum following his Road to ONE tournament win.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.

Three must-watch title fights headline ONE Friday Fights 46

Alongside some great striking matchups with big stakes for multiple divisions, three world title fights at the top of ONE Friday Fights 46 are sure to end the show on a high.

One of the best pairings of the year goes down in the main event, as former pound-for-pound number one Superbon Singha Mawynn challenges striking prodigy Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Another Muay Thai clash can be found in the co-main event, where the strawweight Muay Thai world championships will be unified between Joseph Lasiri and interim champion Prajanchai.

Last but not least, Anissa Meksen will make her return to the circle to challenge the red-hot Phetjeeja for the interim atomweight kickboxing world title following the Thai's breakout year in the promotion.