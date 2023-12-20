ONE Friday Fights 46 preview and predictions: Nong-O vs. Nico Carrillo

A classic David and Goliath clash is about to ensue when Muay Thai living legend Nong-O Hama crosses paths with rising Scotsman Nico Carrillo in a crucial bantamweight Muay Thai affair on December 22.

On paper, the three-round war has every component to go down as a fight that will be remembered for the ages inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O has dominantly ruled over the entire pack throughout his tenure, bar a slip against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April. The Thai icon is one of the most entertaining fighters to watch, and it should be a similar case this time as he attempts to solidify his spot for a rematch with ‘The General.’

In the blue corner, Carrillo – more commonly known to striking enthusiasts as ‘King of the North’ – would not flinch at whatever comes his way.

The lanky Glasgow athlete is determined to prove a point in this fixture in what could be a crucial juncture in his short yet enjoyable tenure on the global stage.

As always, the Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship crew has analyzed this high-stakes affair. Here are their picks for this contest:

Vince Richards: Nong-O by decision over Carrillo

This may not be a world title fight, but the stakes between these two are as high as any match for the gold.

Carrillo, a natural featherweight, dropped down to bantamweight to face the legendary Thai star in a match that could determine the next challenger for Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

At first glance, Carrillo’s size could play an advantage at ONE Friday Fights, but this fight is bantamweight and right up in Nong-O’s wheelhouse. The Scottish star stands 5-foot-10, but that doesn’t mean the Evolve MMA athlete hasn’t faced anyone with that kind of size and length.

Nong-O fought the 5-foot-11 Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 1, and the Muay Thai icon easily cut down the trees for a third-round finish.

I expect Carrillo to push the pace early on, but I feel Nong-O is too smart for any tactic that uses size and length. This may not go to a knockout, but I see the latter winning by points.

Nong-O will methodically cut the distance and work on Carrillo’s body, sapping the energy out of the Scotsman. Carrillo will have his moments, but this is the Thai martial artist's fight to take.

Ted Razon: Carrillo by second-round TKO over Nong-O

This decorated veteran vs. young lion showdown between Nong-O and Nico Carrillo, respectively, certainly has fireworks written all over it. However, I believe there will be a changing of the guard in the bantamweight Muay Thai division once the dust settles.

Coming off arguably the worst defeat of his storied career, Nong-O will no doubt go guns blazing in a bid to prove that his best years are not behind him just yet.

The Thai legend will likely start more aggressive than usual, compared to his last bout with the current champ Jonathan Haggerty. He should be able to hit Carrillo with some solid hits, especially if he can get his combinations going early on.

Then again, Carrillo has proven to be wise beyond his years and has the maturity to weather the storm that’s coming for him. Unfortunately for the striking veteran, that chin of his has been through countless wars, and I believe Carrillo can slip through his defenses and find that button.

Plus, the case can be made that ‘King of the North’ packs more power than Haggerty, which is even more problematic for the former kingpin. The Thai’s best bet is to turn this into a close-ranged battle in the clinch, but I think Carrillo’s height and length will once again serve him well.

I see Carrillo registering the biggest win of his career by TKO in the second round and setting a date with Jonathan Haggerty for the world title.

Mike Murrillo: Carrillo by second-round KO over Nong-O

It’s a welcome development to see Nong-O back competing after the loss he previously absorbed and the medical situation he had. But I see him dropping his second straight match at the hands of Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 by knockout in the second round.

Not writing off the Thai legend’s abilities outright, of course, but the ‘King of the North’ has the size and age advantage to foil his opposite number in his bounce-back bid.

Carrillo is also not lacking the motivation to succeed, seeing how a victory later this week will open the opportunity for him to vie for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty. Most surely, he will not let this grand chance slip away.

Just the same, I expect the Thai icon to put up a tough stand in the early goings but eventually succumbing to Carrillo in a KO finish.

James De Rozario: Nong-O by decision over Carrillo

The ONE Championship global stage may have witnessed plenty of upsets throughout this blistering year – but this colossal fight won’t be part of that list.

I expect Nong-O to fight with a certain robustness and hunger on his way to a statement win over ‘King of the North’ as he looks to start a new hunting season as the top-ranked contender to the title he once owned for a long time.

The warhorse, however, will face a stiff challenge from Carrillo, who has proved that he has the skills and chin to trade with some of the best in the business over the past half a decade.

None of his mental toughness or arsenal will match the Thai’s capacity and output, though. With that, I see Nong-O walking his way into the pocket and winning every exchange on his way to a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.