Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes his dream to become a two-sport world champion was instantly unlocked as soon as he reclaimed the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The 29-year-old's journey to hit new charts started when he claimed the division's interim crown with a second-round knockout of Thai martial arts icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June last year.

Then, at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December, the Bangkok native unified the coveted strap with a highlight-reel finish of Joseph Lasiri inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his hometown.

Now, he aims to make it three successive world title victories inside the Mecca of Muay Thai to become the latest athlete to join the promotion's elite category of two-sport kings and queens.

Ahead of his champion vs. champion clash against strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, Prajanchai narrated how this golden opportunity fell into place.

The lifelong martial artist told ONE Championship:

"When I became a Muay Thai champion, I set my next goal to become a kickboxing champion. That's when I knew I would have a chance to fight for kickboxing gold."

Prajanchai's speed and technical mastery will have to be perfect against Di Bella

Prajanchai may have a wealth of experience under his belt, with over 400 fights across the span of 15 years. That, however, does not mean the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate can take things for granted against the Canadian-Italian slugger next month.

Di Bella's fight IQ and ability to rack up damage using his speed have helped him attain an unbeaten run throughout his professional kickboxing resume. His victories against Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams on the global stage only serve as proof of what he can do when he's cracking away in enemy territory.

Given how things may turn out, the Thai striker must find a way to work around his rival's strengths and win every exchange if he wants to walk away with another 26-pound gold on April 5.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.