After a week off to celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year, ONE Championship returned to its usual hunting ground of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with another loaded and memorable ONE Friday Fights spectacle.

ONE Friday Fights 59, which went down live in Asia primetime on April 19, featured one barnburner after another. The event was topped by a massive flyweight Muay Thai showdown between Thai striker Yamin PK Saenchai and Algerian-French warrior Joachim Ouraghi.

What was expected to be a proper slugfest, though, turned into a quick night out in favor of the local favorite, who bagged his second highlight-reel to move 2-0 at ONE Friday Fights.

After a brief touch of gloves, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete got the action underway with piercing low kicks downstairs. Then, he switched targets, and the finish followed suit. The 28-year-old uncorked a left high kick through the middle that Ouraghi managed to block with his fists. Despite wanting to carry on, referee Ricky Sewell noticed that the French-Algerian's fingers suffered repercussions from blocking Yamin's kicks.

Upon further inspection by the ringside doctor, and with fighters' safety a top priority, Ouraghi was rendered unable to continue. As a result, Yamin was handed the TKO win to close out ONE Friday Fights 59 in style.

Official result: Yamin PK Saenchai defeats Joachim Ouraghi via TKO at 0:36 of R1

ONE Championship will return to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a U.S. primetime card, ONE Fight Night 22, on Friday, May 3.

ONE Friday Fights 59 full results:

Yamin PK Saenchai defeats Joachim Ouraghi via TKO at 0:36 of R1 (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Yodthongthai Sor Sommai defeats Petnamngam PK Saenchai via UD (Muay Thai -130 pounds)

Rambong Sor Therapat defeats Petphupa Aekpujean via SD (Muay Thai -128 pounds)

Kaimookkhao Tor Rangmart defeats Petparuehat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong via UD (Muay Thai - 121 pounds)

Pettasuea Seeopal defeats Prom Yor Andaman via KO at 2:28 of R2 (Muay Thai -118 pounds)

Yodkitti FiatPathum defeats Luapong Kaewsamrit via KO at 0:25 of R1 (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Siwakorn PK Saenchai defeats Shakhriyor Jurayev via UD (Muay Thai - 140 pounds)

Takuma Ota defeats Copter Sor Sommai via KO at 1:27 of R2 (Muay Thai - 126 pounds)

Yuki Kasahara defeats Petsimok PK Saenchai via KO at 1:55 of R1 (Muay Thai - 132 pounds)

Petnamkhong Mongkolpet defeats Ikko Ota via UD (Muay Thai - 122 pounds)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev defeats Zaiundin Suleimanov via TKO at 0:16 of R3 (MMA - strawweight)

Oh Su Hwan defeats Kazumichi Murai via KO at 0:28 of R1 (MMA - featherweight)

