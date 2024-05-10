ET Wankhongohm MBK saw off a spirited challenge from Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 62 to go 2-0 in their head-to-head rivalry.

Before he cruised to another comfortable win, though, ET was forced to play at Mongkolkaew's pace in the early goings of their 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this past Friday, May 10.

The latter shifted into attack from the very start, depending on his swiping leg kicks to draw ET into range. That plan hit a halt as the TDed99 affiliate did not fall prey all too easily, though.

Instead, he retaliated with heavy volume to have the upper hand as both men went to their corners to form a new plan heading into the second round.

When the action resumed, Mongkolkaew did not waste a split second getting the action going. He advanced behind teasing kicks and followed up with jabs and straights through the middle that constantly spelled danger for his 29-year-old opponent.

With the scores arguably at one apiece heading into the final round, both men went toe-to-toe in search of a win to close out the promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights card.

While Mongkolkaew had momentum on his side, accuracy and power favored ET. The 29-year-old dropped his foe with two slicing elbows to score a pair of massive knockdowns that helped him cruise to a unanimous decision win after nine minutes of pure fury.

Full results for ONE Friday Fights 62:

ET Wankhongohm MBK defeats Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai via UD (Muay Thai - 130-pounds)

Xavier Gonzalez beats Win Sitjanim via SD (Muay Thai - 128-pounds)

Chokpreecha PK Saenchai beats Pongsiri Sujeebameekiew via KO at 1:44 of R1 (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Kongkula Jitmuangnon beats Mardsing Khaolakmuaythai via KO at 2:37 of R1 (Muay Thai - 138-pounds)

Nongam Fairtex beats Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo via UD (Muay Thai - 110-pounds)

Looknam Kor Khomkleaw beats Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai via UD (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Wei Ziqin beats Riamu Matsumoto via UD (Muay Thai - 127-pounds)

Haruto Yasumoto beats Temirlan Bekmurzaev via UD (Kickboxing - flyweight)

Yuki Morioka beats Peyman Zolfaghari via KO at 1:57 of R1 (Muay Thai - 124-pounds)

Matheus Pereira beats Evgenii Morozov via TKO at 5:00 of R2 (MMA - lightweight)

Batochir Batsaikhan beats Fabio Harada via TKO at 4:58 of R1 (MMA - bantamweight)