“One hand could change the fight” – ‘Buchecha’ says fate of heavyweight world title could be decided in an instant

Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar’s hotly-anticipated world title unification bout will go down at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23, and there’s no man more excited for this colossal clash than Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has positioned himself as one of the front runners in the race of contenders after the Indian superstar and Russian tank settle their feud inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

And like many around him, Almeida suggests that this potentially nail-biting affair could just be one knockout away from being wrapped in the allotted time.

In an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ said:

“One hand could change the fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

‘Singh’ and ‘Sladkiy’s’ world title unification bout has hit a speed bump on numerous occasions in the past. And a highlight-reel knockout could be the treat fans need to wrap up years of hype and excitement.

Bhullar was crowned the heavyweight king after running through Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal in May 2021, sealing his world championship status courtesy of a vicious ground-and-pound attack just 30 seconds off the end of the second canto.

He hasn’t competed since due to injuries and contract negotiations. However, one superstar emerged – looking very likely to threaten his reign at the top.

Malykhin went on a run of two wins before picking up the inaugural heavyweight world title against Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood last year. He even moved down a division to claim the light heavyweight strap after his unification bout with Bhullar hit a standstill.

Both men are now set to slug it out at ONE Friday Fights 22, available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page live and free this June 23.

‘Buchecha’ will have his eyes locked onto this contest as he prepares for his comeback fight against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

