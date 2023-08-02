“One night with Francis” - Nina-Marie Daniele’s unusual vegetable pose triggers NSFW reactions from MMA fans

Nina-Marie Daniele used a provocative vegetable to pose with in her recent Twitter post and fans did not hold back.

The UFC content creator is known for her awkward interview with fighters and has amassed a lot of popularity in recent times. Being a content creator for the UFC, she gets unprecedented access to a lot of the fighters and she knows exactly how to make clips that go viral on the internet. In her latest tweet, she posed with what looked like a mega-size cucumber and asked fans to caption the photo:

As a result, reactions and comments poured in. One user, @chimpanzee_joe said:

"Vegan influencer in critical condition"

One user had a NSFW reaction:

"One night with Francis"

Another user said:

"Woman posts simp bait, you'll never believe what happened next"

Another user captioned the photo:

"When u realize the Jon jones interview might not be worth it"

One user said:

"If Derrick Lewis painted it green"

One fan was not sure why the influencer kept popping up on his Timeline:

"I don’t follow this girl, I don’t care to ser her. She is not remotely funny. Why does she JUST appear on my TL? Not sponsored, not recommended, not even followed and she just keeps popping up"

Take a look at some more reactions:

you rupture your spleen

Jorge Masvidal talks to Nina-Marie Daniele about the Ben Askren rematch

Jorge Masvidal was a big part of the UFC 291 event in Salt Lake City, Utah this past weekend. The former BMF champion was there to hand over the belt to the new champion Justin Gaethje during fight night. In an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Masvidal reacted to Ben Askren claiming he would come out of retirement for a rematch against him:

"Nah, I'm not even tryna fight that fool like that. Like, I already did that when I was fighting in MMA, I'm retired now. I just think it's a funny pun right, if we did the boxing because I can't knee him in the face it's illegal, did you know? It's illegal as f**k. So Ben Askren I can't knee you in the face the fight might last longer than five seconds."

Take a look at the interview:

There is a lot of history between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, but Masvidal told Nina-Marie Daniele that he does not want to come out of retirement to fight him. The last time the pair fought in the octagon, 'Gamebred' finished Askren off in record time with a flying knee.