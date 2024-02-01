“One of the purest martial artists” – Chael Sonnen backs Sage Northcutt despite last-minute switch in Japan

As a fellow mixed martial artist with his fair share of ups and downs, Chael Sonnen gets the picture behind Sage Northcutt’s sudden withdrawal at ONE 165 last Sunday, January 28.

The ONE Championship lightweight superstar was set to take on former divisional king Shinya Aoki on ONE Championship’s massive return card to Japan inside the Ariake Arena.

However, the world’s excitement and joy for his return was abruptly cut short when it was announced that John Lineker would be the man to face ‘Tobikan Judan’ in a three-round openweight MMA tie just moments after the introductory show.

Many were quick to take their thoughts online with different views after the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA superstar revealed the reason behind his pull-out.

Sonnen, though, threw his weight behind Sage Northcutt's decision. The former UFC fighter had this to say in a recent YouTube video:

"Sage Northcutt did not fight because his cornermen couldn't be in his corner. What do you make of that? Sage Northcutt strikes me as one of the purest martial artists that we still have.

“It's about respect, and it's about honor. Hard work, discipline, and focus. Win right because you live right. That's how he strikes me. And I think it's on brand that if he didn't have his specific cornermen, [he withdrew].”

Watch the full interview here:

Sage Northcutt hopes to build on his quick submission win

'Super' Sage has been harping for a fight with Aoki since he was medically cleared to compete more than two years ago.

But a disastrous spell with COVID-19 forced him out of the tie that was scheduled for ONE on TNT IV.

When the day finally arrived for him to tick off two bucket list goals last week, compete in Japan and face Aoki, another issue threw a spanner in the works.

That has left Northcutt in need of a new name to start his 2024 campaign as he looks to build on his quickfire submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 in May last year.

