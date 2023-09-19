“ONE treats fighters like heroes” – ‘Wondergirl’ praises ONE for turning its athletes to global superstars

Fast-rising Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak shared her appreciation for the way ONE Championship treats its fighters.

On September 29, Jaroonsak will return to Singapore Indoor Stadium for a history-making matchup with the promotion’s reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan. Ahead of her highly anticipated return, ‘Wondergirl’ praised ONE for giving fighters, particularly women, an opportunity to shine under a global spotlight.

“Back then, even the guys only thought about fighting to make money,” Jaroonsak said in an interview with the promotion. “We didn’t think of ourselves as brave or that we’re heroes. We went into the ring and fought. We weren’t treated well. ONE treats fighters like heroes, which is amazing to say this happened.”

Making her second appearance of 2023, ‘Wondergirl’ will step into the Circle for a special rules striking bout with Xiong Jing Nan, the first of its kind at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Expand Tweet

Thus far, Nat Jaroonsak is 3-2 in her ONE Championship career, but in her defense, those two losses have come against some serious competition in the form of Jackie Buntan and Australian standout Lisa Kyriacou. ‘Wondergirl’ will look to bounce back following her last defeat, but that will be no easy task as she takes on one of the most formidable foes in all of women’s combat sports.

Meeting her inside the Circle will be Xiong Jing Nan, a strawweight superstar who has dispatched some of the biggest names in women’s MMA, including ONE’s reigning atomweight queen, Angela Lee, on two separate occasions.

‘The Panda’ plans on adding another big win to her resume when she meets one of Thailand’s brightest prospects in the 24-year-old ‘Wondergirl’ later this month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.