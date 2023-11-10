ONE welterweight submission grappling champion Tye Ruotolo on finally capturing 26 pounds of gold: “Like I adopted a baby”

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo can’t believe he has 26 pounds of gold over his shoulders.

The 20-year-old American phenom put together a virtuoso performance against dangerous Dagestani Magomed Abdulkadirov to capture the inaugural welterweight submission grappling strap in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, November 4th.

After a dominant display of grappling mastery, Ruotolo was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, as well as the highly coveted ONE Championship world title belt.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 16 post-fight press conference, Ruotolo couldn’t help but express his excitement.

The 20-year-old phenom said:

“I feel so good. It kind of feels like I just adopted a baby. You know, I can't let anyone take this. So stoked.”

With the victory, Ruotolo joins his twin brother Kade as a ONE world champion. Kade captured the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title one year ago, and it was always Tye’s goal to follow in his brother’s footsteps. Now, the two are sibling world champions in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Ruotolo says he is willing to take on all-comers and defend his grappling strap against anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him. However, both Ruotolo brothers have also expressed interest in making a transition to mixed martial arts, which could come soon.

Tye and Kade both say their MMA debut is inevitable and could happen as early as next year.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade absolutely free via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

