ONE world champions Rodtang, Stamp, Demetrious Johnson reimagined as GTA VI characters 

The long-awaited trailer for Rockstar’s GTA VI dropped and the entire video game community went nuts. GTA VI is arguably one of the most anticipated video games of all time. It follows the success of previous entries in the franchise, such as the widely successful GTA V.

You can view the trailer here:

As you can see, the graphics are hyper-realistic, and the gameplay is just as exciting. With the game franchise returning to the infamous Vice City, fans are naturally intrigued by the many possibilities.

Wouldn’t it be cool to see your favorite ONE Championship stars as GTA VI characters? This trend has hit the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Championship recently posted an image carousel of some of its biggest stars reimagined as GTA VI characters.

Check out the post here:

Can you make out who these ONE Championship athletes are?

Rodtang, Stamp, Demetrious Johnson, and many others

Some of the athletes featured in the post include reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, and legendary former UFC star and current ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Other notable fighters in the gallery include ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty, ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Rodrigues, Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa, ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, and finally, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci.

Here’s to hoping there’s a robust create-a-character feature in GTA VI that we can use to make these ONE Championship superstars come to life in-game.