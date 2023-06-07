Rising UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev recently fired shots at Amir Albazi and exposed 'The Prince's direct messages after he won the IMMAF world championship in Bahrain.

In a recent Twitter thread, Mokaev went on a rant about his undefeated status and fellow flyweights disrespecting him. He then went on to post a screenshot of his private conversation with No.3-ranked flyweight Amir Albazi, quote-tweeting:

"They were in my DMs. He came to me in Bahrain when I won world championships and asking if I could help him with next camp preparation! Now they’re saying I’m not their level. See u soon!"

Fans and users were seemingly upset at Muhammad Mokaev's actions and made their thoughts known in the comments section. One fan slammed Mokaev for posting the screenshot and asked:

"Don't be fake friend. They do speak bad about you?"

Another fan pointed out:

"This just further shows that what you’re doing is unnecessary. Albazi has no problem with the man and Mokaev just ranting about him for days lmao."

One fan compared Mokaev's actions to those of women and wrote:

"Only women leak DMs. You’re a great fighter but you’ve still got a lot to learn as a man."

One user wrote:

"Mokaev brother I love you but don't leak dms come on man. Don't sink to that level no need."

Another user wrote:

"I am with u Mokaev but don't do man like that leaking dms."

Muhammad Mokaev calls out Tim Elliot after latter's UFC Vegas 74 win

UFC veteran Tim Elliot secured a unanimous decision victory over Victor Altamirano at UFC Vegas 74 on June 3. The No.11-ranked flyweight is now on a two-fight win streak and recently found himself in the crosshairs of Muhammad Mokaev.

The Dagestan-born Englishman called Elliot out soon after his win and tweeted:

"USA , Abu Dhabi or Wigan I don’t care, let’s go!"

While fans weren't expecting an immediate answer from Tim Elliot, the 36-year-old revealed that he's open to facing Muhammad Mokaev next. Elliot believes that Mokaev, like all the other flyweights calling him out, is fishing for an easy win against an older fighter.

At the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight presser, when asked if he'd accept a fight against 'The Punisher', Elliot stated:

"He calls me out every weekend... I want to fight the 36-year-old crippled guy too."

Muhammad Mokaev currently occupies the No.12 rank in the flyweight division and is one spot behind Tim Elliot. The undefeated 22-year-old holds a 4-0 promotional record and aims to become the UFC's youngest-ever champion.

He last fought Jafel Filho at UFC 286 and defeated the Brazilian via third-round submission.

