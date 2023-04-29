Osamah Almarwai feels a sense of responsibility to represent his region against Mikey Musumeci

Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai, is excited about the opportunity to represent his sport and his country in ONE Championship.

‘Osa’ will make his promotional debut on May 5, squaring off against the first-ever ONE submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci. Reigning over the flyweight division, Musumeci has been nothing short of dominant since making his own debut with ONE Championship in 2022.

Before stepping inside the Circle for his ONE world title opportunity, Osamah Almarwai spoke with the South China Morning Post to discuss the pressure of representing his sport and his country on the world’s biggest stage.

“Yeah, because we’re both black belts and we’re both world champions,” Almarwai said. “I feel there’s a lot of pressure on us to represent grappling and represent jiu-jitsu. ONE Championship has a lot of viewers and I’m also representing my region and he’s representing his country. There are going to be so many exciting components going on there.”

Training under BJJ legend Andre Galvao, Osamah Almarwai will look to shock the world and add another piece of gold to his already extensive collection of trophies and medals.

Of course, Mikey Musumeci will have something to say about that. The five-time IBJJF world champion has delivered three incredible performances inside the Circle over the last year, all starting with a four-minute submission win over grappling legend Masakazu Imanari. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ followed that up with back-to-back dominant decisions over Cleber Sousa and Gantumur Bayanduuren.

A win over Osamah Almarwai would certainly be the biggest victory of his ONE Championship career and set the stage for a long-teased submission superfight with fellow flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

