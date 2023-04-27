Osamah Almarwai is hyped to challenge Mikey Musumeci for ONE world title

Osamah Almarwai couldn’t get a better debut match than the one he’ll have against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Not only will Almarwai challenge Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, but his match will also be part of ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

This set of circumstances certainly hyped up the Yemeni grappler, and he expressed his excitement in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

‘Osa’ said he’s mostly looking forward to the mere chance of squaring up against Musumeci on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

“I was super excited, to be honest with you. Mikey [Musumeci] is one of the best. He’s a great athlete. I train with the best so I want to fight the best. I was super excited,” said Osamah Almarwai.

The 31-year-old is heading into ONE Championship with a stellar 2022 campaign in the IBJFF ranks, and he wants nothing more than to make a strong statement on his arrival on the global stage.

Almarwai took first place at the 2022 IBJF World Masters, IBJJF American Nationals NOGI, and IBJJF Pans Championship NOGI tournaments. His biggest achievement, though, was taking the IBJJF NOGI world title in 2022.

Musumeci, however, is considered one of the greatest submission grapplers of his generation. The 26-year-old was a five-time BJJ world champion before he even arrived at ONE Championship.

In just his second match with the promotion, Mikey Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion when he dominated Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The world title match between Musumeci and Almarwai, as well as the rest of ONE Fight Night 10, will be streamed live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Almarwai's entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes