Osamah Almarwai promises exciting match with fellow “submission hunter” Mikey Musumeci

For elite jiu-jitsu black belt Osamah Almarwai, styles make fights, which is why he believes his scheduled showdown with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is going to be an exciting contest.

The decorated Yemeni fighter will try to seize the submission grappling gold from ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in their co-headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

Describing themselves as both “submission hunters,” Osamah Almarwai has vowed to take the fight to Mikey Musumeci in his push to make it a world title-clinching debut for him in ONE Championship.

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu affiliate shared with the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“With ONE Championship, I love it because you don’t have to worry about anything else but just going for submissions. I know Mikey [Musumeci] is going to do the same. He’s a submission hunter and I’m a submission hunter as well. I’m sure our match will be one of the most exciting, if not the most exciting match on May 5.”

Watch the interview below:

Many view Osamah Almarwai as the stiffest opponent of Mikey Musumeci in ONE Championship to date, being a bonafide jiu-jitsu ace as opposed to the reigning ONE champion’s previous opponents who were more of mixed martial arts and sambo fighters.

It is something not lost to the challenger from Yemen and he is determined to live up to the billing in their marquee submission grappling collision.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Osamah Almarwai made a name for himself competing and winning in top international jiu-jitsu competitions. Among his noted achievements are winning gold medals at the IBJJF No-Gi American Nationals and Pan American Championships as well as earning a first-place finish at the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi World Championships.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

