Osamah Almarwai sees “vulnerabilities” after studying Mikey Musumeci’s game 

ONE world title challenger Osamah Almarwai believes he has identified vulnerabilities in Mikey Musumeci’s game which will help him walk out of the 1stBank Center with ONE gold around his waist on Friday night.

Almarwai, Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, will make his promotional debut on May 5 as ONE Championships heads to the ‘Mile High City’ for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. ‘Osa’ will attempt to make history on Friday night, scoring his first win inside the circle while simultaneously capturing his first ONE world title.

To do that, he will need to do what no man has done inside the circle thus far; defeat reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Osamah Almarwai suggested that he and his team have spotted vulnerabilities in Mikey Musumeci’s game that they believe are exploitable:

“I’ve been studying him a lot. Not only me but my whole team. I have one of the best coaches in the world, Andre Galvao. We’ve been studying him together... I have the Ruotolos, Kade, and Tye, we’ve been training together and studying him. I’ve been studying him for a long time. He’s been a black belt for a very long time, even before I became a black belt. I know his game, I’ve seen vulnerabilities.”

Watch the full interview below:

Debuting for the promotion in 2022, Mikey Musumeci has looked virtually unbeatable inside the circle, earning wins over Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and Gantumur Bayanduuren. If he can score a win over Osamah Almarwai, it will be his biggest victory under the ONE Championship banner thus far.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes