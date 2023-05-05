Osamah Almarwai wants to bring another world title to Atos

Yemen's first-ever jiu-jitsu blackbelt and BJJ world champion Osamah Almarwai is heading for the biggest bout of his career as he challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 10.

'Osa' will be making his promotional debut by challenging 'Darth Rigatoni' for the strap right away. If you look at his resume, however, you wouldn't be surprised why he's fighting for the world title so soon.

Almarwai is a multi-time IBJJF roosterweight blackbelt world champion in No-Gi and is currently ranked No.1 in his division. He might very well be the toughest challenger for Musumeci's belt in ONE Championship.

Ahead of his world title clash with 'Darth Rigatoni', Osamah Almarwai has been working extensively with his home team at Atos BJJ in San Diego, California. Working with him are two of the best and most feared grapplers today, the Ruotolo brothers, under the tutelage of multi-time world champion and grappling legend Andre Galvao.

His teammate, Kade Ruotolo, is the current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. He is also the youngest ADCC gold medalist in history. Come Friday night, 'Osa' is looking to bring another golden strap home to Atos:

"God willing I’ll bring the second belt home to @atosjiujitsuhq on #may5th and we’ll have 2 @onechampionship champions 🔥 #ONEFightNight10"

Ahead of his historic world title clash at ONE Fight Night 10, Osamah Almarwai spoke to ONE Championship about what he's been working on with his teammates at the gym:

"I also have to be wary of doing leg entanglements. I’m training for this, of course. I have the best leg-lockers in the game at Atos. I have [Andre] Galvao, who is a six-time ADCC World Champion. We have the Ruotolo's. We have many other colored belts you guys don’t know about, but they’re very good leg-lockers. So yeah, I’m confident. I’m ready for the match."

Leg locks are definitely one of Musumeci's strongest weapons and Osamah Almarwai is no novice in dealing with them since he is a leg-locker himself. Watch him attempt to make history this Friday live in front of a sold-out American crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 in US primetime, live and for free on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription.

