Oscar De La Hoya in drag: When the boxing legend was photographed in women's clothes

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has had a highly controversial life. He has consistently won in the boxing ring, but his world outside has been filled with one problem after the other.
One of the biggest controversies arose when some photos emerged of him dressed in women's clothes. The photos were taken by a model who spent the night with De La Hoya, and he allegedly forced her and her roommate into doing some compromising things.
At first, he had denied that the photos were real and had said that the photos were poorly photoshopped after a huge lawsuit. Four years later, he finally admitted that the photos were real and that the entire incident took place when he was high on drugs and alcohol.
The huge controversy had caused him a lot of distress, and at one point, De La Hoya even contemplated suicide. According to Radaronline.com, Oscar De La Hoya pulled through and stopped himself from doing anything drastic after thinking of his kids and family.
Oscar De La Hoya is making a comeback after a hiatus of 13 years
The Mexican-American boxer is going to fight former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a boxing match. Oscar De La Hoya last fought in 2008 when he retired from boxing after losing his last fight against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
De La Hoya will fight Belfort at an upcoming Triller event scheduled for September 18, ahead of the Mexican Independence Day weekend. However, there are still some doubts about the original date of the fight.
The fight will have eight two-minute rounds and 10-ounce boxing gloves. Ryan Kavanaugh reported on it first, and Ariel Helwani picked it up.
Helwani also reported that the fight hadn't been signed yet, but they are hoping to sign it soon. Fans will be excited to see Oscar De La Hoya back in action again, and his opponent, Vitor Belfort, will make it a must-watch.
