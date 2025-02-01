“Our hearts are about to explode” - Johan Estupinan says he and twin brother train passionately, which has led to success

On January 24, Colombian fighter Jordan Estupinan went up to join his twin brother 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan on the world stage of ONE 170. With 'Panda Kick's promotional success looming over his head, Jordan entered his ONE debut carrying both the weight of expectation and determination to prove himself.

But if there's one thing the Estupinan twins have in spades, it's confidence. Not in their natural talents but in their work ethic. In a post-fight interview with LeapFrog Fight TV, Johan spoke of the determination and hard work that goes into their preparation:

"We are confident not because we believe we are better than everyone else. It's because we train so hard every single day until we cannot move anymore. Our hearts are about to explode every single day. We train, train, train with our coach. And that's the reason why we think we are very good and that's why we believe we are not going to lose. And to be honest, we are working towards being champions. I want to be a champion here."

Trending

Watch the full interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jordan Estupinan is honored to represent Latin America after successful ONE Championship debut

For Jordan Estupinan, stepping into the ONE Championship ring wasn't just about proving himself - it's also about representing something bigger. During a post-fight interview after a successful debut match, Jordan took a moment to express his gratitude for the support from his home country and the broader Latin-American community:

"Hi to all our people back in Colombia, not only Colombia, but Latin America. We guys are out here representing you, and we hope we made you proud."

ONE 170 was a striker's paradise, with most bouts featuring the biggest names in Muay Thai and Kickboxing. If you missed the action, you can watch it via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.