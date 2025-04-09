"P4P the most entertaining UFC Fighter", "What can’t this guy do" - Alexander Volkanovski leaves fans stunned with pre UFC 314 surprise singing cameo

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to face Diego Lopes for the vacant UFC featherweight championship at UFC 313. Volkanovski recently dropped a singing cameo ahead of his fight, which left fans stunned and surprised.

The Australian has done many funny skits in the past, and the singing cameo was just one of them. 'The Great' is looking to become a two-time featherweight champion on Saturday.

Volkanovski is regarded by many as the best featherweight fighter to have competed in the UFC. He made his UFC debut in 2016 and has fought 16 times in the octagon since, winning 13 of those fights.

The 36-year-old has shared the octagon with MMA legends like Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, and Islam Makhachev. He hasn't fought since losing his title to Ilia Topuria last year.

In a post on X, Feed Nation shared Volkanovski's cameo.

Many fans shared their reactions to the post, with one person writing:

"what can’t this guy do."

Another fan commented:

"Great job Volk. Can I sign you to a recording contract."

One user wrote:

"P4P the most entertaining UFC Fighter."

Check out more fan reactions to the post:

Alexander Volkanovski refuses to call himself the featherweight GOAT

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has refused to call himself the greatest featherweight competitor of all time. The Australian had five successful title defenses before losing his title to Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski asserted that the GOAT debate was for others to discuss and that his job was only to improve his resume. Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Volkanovski said:

"I don't really like talking about myself like that... I'm just adding to my legacy and you know, it's gonna be pretty hard to beat my resume, especially with the title defenses and the people I've beat... I think it's gonna be very very hard to top that and that's what I'm planning on doing. If people don't think I'm that guy yet, they will in the time to come because I plan on having another title run after this weekend."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

