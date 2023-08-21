Paige VanZant decked up in a white suit for debut as PFL presenter triggers fan concerns about weight gain - "What happened to her?"

Former UFC women's flyweight contender Paige VanZant is trying her hands as a color commentator after landing a role with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The 2023 PFL Playoffs continued this past weekend at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The card featured four bouts across the heavyweight and women’s featherweight divisions.

Following her stint in the UFC, Paige VanZant has established herself as one of the most captivating figures in combat sports. Through a collection of alluring images and exclusive content, she has garnered a devoted fan base that showers her with admiration and appreciation, solidifying her status as a fan favorite.

She recently posted a video on Instagram previewing the PFL playoffs. She donned a long-sleeve-wrapped white suit, highlighting what was at stake for the competitors.

However, the video triggered a bunch of responses from fans who raised concerns about her potential weight gain. One fan wrote:

"What happened to her?"

Another fan wrote:

"She aged like 2 years."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Who pays for her OF [OnlyFa*s]? The hell is wrong with you?"

Check out some of the reactions below:

Paige VanZant's images from New York trigger sharp reactions undermining Austin Vanderford as a partner

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford's relationship blossomed while training together, that culminated in marriage later.

Vanderford is a Bellator middleweight contender who hasn't competed since his loss to Aaron Jefferey in August 2022. The American boasts a professional record of 11 wins and 2 losses.

Beyond fighting, Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford have cultivated a dedicated fan following by offering glimpses into their personal relationship on social media. Their intimate and alluring snapshots have resonated strongly with their supporters.

However, recent images that VanZant posted with Vanderford from her work travel in New York City as part of the PFL playoffs have triggered sharp reactions from fans trying to undermine Vanderford as a partner. One fan wrote:

"Wouldn’t it be nice if he earned some money for you guys instead of leaching off of you Paige?I mean, it would have to be a normal job because he doesn’t win any fights."

Another fan wrote:

"This guy pretty much lives off her. What a bum."

Check out some of the reactions below:

