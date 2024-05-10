A welterweight contender has been pulled out of the upcoming UFC St. Louis fight card. This comes after his medical issues and fans are all riled up about the unfavorable development.

Earlier today, UFC put out a report stating that Jared Gooden will not be available for his scheduled fight against Kevin Jousset this weekend, and as a result, bout had been scrapped.

UFC St. Louis was supposed to be Gooden's third fight in his second tenure with the world's premier MMA promotion. Earlier in December, he had clinched a second-round submission win over Wellington Turman at UFC on ESPN 52.

Meanwhile, Jousset is currently on a five-fight win streak and would have been on the hunt to improve it to six this weekend.

Sure enough, the fight cancellation has not gone down well with fans, with many taking to social media to note their dismay.

@ajstateofmind wrote:

"Parlay cooked."

An enraged @RX_MMA_06 wrote:

"Cut Gooden again already, dude su*ks and can't make weight."

@h3budda lamented:

"Back-to-back 12 fight UFC cards."

UFC St. Louis is headlined by a heavyweight clash between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and the No. 15 ranked contender Rodrigo Nascimento. A welterweight contest between Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev will serve as the co-main event of the fight card.

The main card of the event is scheduled to start at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT this Saturday. The event will be streamed globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Derrick Lewis says he is in his "prime" coming into UFC St. Louis

UFC St. Louis main eventer Derrick Lewis believes he is as healthy as he has ever been coming into his fight against Rodrigo Nascimento.

During a pre-fight press conference for the event 'The Black Beast' stated that this was the most excited he has ever been for a fight in his career. The 39-year-old added that he had been religiously sticking to his diet plan and is injury-free this time around.

Lewis believes the best version of him is going to show up on fight night. He said:

"I'm feeling great right now. I actually really feel like this is my prime. Whenever I was in my 20s [or] early 30s, I didn't feel as good and now I'm feeling like fantastic right now."

Catch Derrick Lewis' comments below: