“Participate in sports for a healthy lifestyle” – Chingiz Allazov says sports education important for younger generation 

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov believes participation in sports at a young age is important for the development of our youth.

In a recent interview with 1newsTV Online, Allazov suggested that participation in sports will ultimately lead to a healthy lifestyle, especially in this day and age when kids are more prone to sit and stare at their phones all day long.

“The new generation is very important, and it is better to discuss MMA or kickboxing or boxing, whichever one they prefer,” Allazov said. “Yes, you don't need all sports. All of it has its own specialties, but you can compare it."

“At the end of the day, the message is just to do the right thing – participate in sports for a healthy lifestyle, so that our people in Azerbaijan are healthy so that they run in the streets instead of just being sat on their phones or on their gadgets.”

Chingiz Allazov’s rise to the top of the featherweight kickboxing division

After coming up short in his promotional debut in 2021, Chingiz Allazov has taken ONE Championship by storm, dispatching his last five opponents en route to becoming the second man to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

To get there, Allazov first had to run the gauntlet, dispatching three straight opponents, including Samy Sana, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament.

That led him to a showdown with pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6.

It took Chingiz Allazov less than two rounds to finish Superbon, scoring a highlight-reel knockout to claim the featherweight kickboxing world title. After a successful title defense against Marat Grigorian in August, what comes next for Allazov?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.