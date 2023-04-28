"Pat Barry been travelling?" - Ali Abdelaziz sparks Twitter debate with cryptic 'pedophile' tweet with zero context

Ali Abdelaziz has taken MMA Twitter by storm with his latest comments. The Dominance MMA CEO seemingly knows about at least one 'pedophile' involved in MMA.

Abdelaziz hinted that someone is doing business in MMA despite being a convicted pedophile in Italy and Poland. While he didn't call out the person, the renowned MMA manager claims to have "all the receipts." He wrote on Twitter:

"I guess you can be a Pedophile in Italy a Pedophile in Poland and still do business in MMA, I got all the receipts"

Ali Abdelaziz's comments had fans divided on Twitter, sparking some hilarious reactions. Taking a dig at the relationship between Rose Namajunas and her partner-coach Pat Barry, a fan wrote:

"Pat Barry been travelling?"

Others hilariously mentioned Italian UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori and former Polish light-heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz.

However, the majority of fans refused to take it as a joke and slammed Ali Abdelaziz for naming the alleged 'pedophile'. MMA superfan Boogerbeard wrote:

"Dude if you know someone is a pedophile, you need to just turn them in."

Some fans have also brought up Abdelaziz's alleged connections to 9/11 hijackers in the past.

Others brought up his son Noah, whom he allegedly abandoned in Colorado. Check out more comments below:

"Dude, was on the plane that hit the Pentagon and now he's our moral compass? No thanks."

"Bro protecting evidence of pedophilia"

"Are you gonna let us Noah who you're talking about?"

Who might Ali Abdelaziz be accusing of being a pedophile?

Ali Abdelaziz has in no way alluded to any particular individual while coming up with the aforementioned allegations of pedophilia. However, some fans believe he might be talking about French MMA manager and coach Fernand Lopez. A fan wrote:

"He's talking about Fernand Lopez. They should book it. I'm down to see 2 scumbags fight 😂"

A rumored forum on Sherdog discussed Lopez as the potential subject of Abdelaziz's cryptic tweet.

Lopez is best known as the former coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the current coach of former interim champ Ciryl Gane. He is currently feuding with Abdelaziz over French heavyweight prospect Slim Trabelsi.

Slim Trabelsi is reportedly under contract with Lopez-owned promotion ARES FC, which hindered his UFC breakthrough last year. While Trabelsi more recently signed with Bellator, Fernand Lopez has threatened to jeopardize the deal yet again.

It should be noted that no allegations of pedophilia were found online against Fernand Lopez.

