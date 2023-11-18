Paul Craig vs. Brendan Allen: Best odds and betting lines for Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event

Brendan Allen is a sizeable betting favorite for his upcoming fight against Paul Craig.

Later today, Allen and Craig will meet inside the UFC APEX for a middleweight matchup in the UFC Vegas 82 main event. Heading into their intriguing clash, ‘All In’ is listed as the No. 10-ranked fighter at 185 pounds, while the Scottish grappler is No. 13.

According to Best Fight Odds, Allen is expected to emerge victorious, with the oddsmakers having him as a -440 betting favorite. Despite his experience advantage, Craig comes in as a +340 underdog.

Brendan Allen made his UFC debut in October 2019 after winning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since then, ‘All In’ has solidified himself as a potential future middleweight title contender by winning 10 of 12 promotional fights, including three consecutive submission wins.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig spent most of his UFC tenure in the light heavyweight division. He recently moved down to middleweight full-time, leading to an impressive second-round submission win against Andre Muniz in July.

What’s at stake between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig?

There has never been a better time to be a ranked UFC middleweight fighter.

The division was primarily run by legendary strikers Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya over the years. Yet, Sean Strickland’s recent shocking win against Adesanya has extended the title picture to several top 185-pounders.

As a result, both Brendan Allen and Paul Craig will benefit tremendously from a win in the UFC Vegas 82 main event.

When it comes to Allen, the 27-year-old is riding a five-fight win streak, with four coming by submission. Therefore, a win against Craig would likely push ‘All In’ into a single-digit ranking, and he can potentially secure an elite opponent in his next fight.

As for Craig, he is 35 years old and looking to make a UFC title run before retiring. ‘Bearjew’ will have added pressure moving forward as his move down to middleweight seems to be his last chance to fight for gold.

With a loss against Allen, Craig’s chance of fighting for a UFC title would drastically decrease. That said, a win against ‘All In’ would prove he’s a legitimate threat to the middleweight throne.