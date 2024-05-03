Paulo Costa drops hilarious GIF reacting to Paige VanZant's ongoing feud with Dillon Danis

Paulo Costa is enjoying the ongoing interactions between Paige VanZant and Dillon Danis as much as anyone.

Just as every other MMA fan has done, Costa has followed along with the back-and-forth social media war occurring between VanZant and Danis. After Danis reacted to VanZant dismissing him as a real fighter by claiming the two had an affair, the former UFC strawweight unleashed a tirade on the ex-Bellator fighter with a one-minute video.

In her post, VanZant profusely rejected the idea that she was ever involved with Danis, instead claiming the latter asked her to "peg" him upon their last meeting. VanZant also claimed her husband, Austin Vanderford, had 'three things he will never have,' including an actual MMA career.

Costa was seemingly as entertained by the viral interaction as most fans, reacting to VanZant's latest comments on Instagram. 'Borrachinha' commented a simple popcorn-eating GIF to show his interest in the situation.

Less than 24 hours after his comment, Costa's GIF reaction received over three thousand likes.

Paulo Costa reacting to Paige VanZant's latest comments towards Dillon Danis [via @mmafighting on Instagram]

As with most social media interactions involving Danis, the situation is still ongoing three days after it started with the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu star giving another response on X, claiming he has 'receipts' of VanZant's alleged adultery while calling Vanderford a 'deadbeat' and 'braindead c***.'

Paulo Costa's upcoming fight at UFC 302

Four months after his most recent fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, Paulo Costa is scheduled to return to the octagon to face another former champion, Sean Strickland. Should Costa make it to the fight, it will be the quickest turnaround for 'Borrachinha' since his second fight in the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the fight on the night of UFC 300 as the co-main event of UFC 302. The fight will be a five-round affair for the pay-per-view card in Newark, New Jersey.

Expand Tweet

Costa is coming off a loss to Whittaker at UFC 298 but impressed fans with his performance and nearly pulled off a shocking upset by landing a spinning wheel kick in the final seconds of round one.

However, the loss dropped the former title challenger to 1-3 in his last four fights going back to 2020.