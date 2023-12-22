"Paulo the new Colby" - MMA fighters have vivid reactions to Dana White's special UFC announcement

Dana White recently took to social media to announce numerous upcoming matchups. The first fight he announced was a middleweight bout between No.3 ranked Robert Whittaker and No.6 ranked Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California on February 17, 2024. The card will also feature a welterweight clash between No.8-ranked Geoff Neal and No.10-ranked Ian Garry.

A featherweight contest featuring No.3 ranked Brian Ortega and No.2 ranked Yair Rodriguez will serve as the co-main event in Mexico on February 24, 2024. The event will be headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi. No.2 ranked Erin Blanchfield vs. No.3 ranked Manon Fiorot will go down in Atlantic City on March 30, 2024.

He announced three matchups for UFC 300 as well. No.2 ranked Jiri Prochazka vs. No.5 ranked Aleksandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling's featherweight debut against No.7 ranked Calvin Kattar, and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage are all scheduled for the marquee 300 card which goes down on April 13, 2024.

Reacting to White's special announcement, the MMA community has given vivid reactions. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"DC vs Brock #UFC300"

"Dana really said here's an early Christmas present ya filthy animals with all these fight announcements"

"Fight announcement got me excited #300"

"I've never pulled out of a fight in my life, I've never missed weight in my life. Paulo 6-2 in the UFC, who he ever really beat anyway? Not a single win over anyone who ain't retired now...Paulo the new Colby"

Fighter reactions

Conor McGregor to potentially headline UFC 300

The return of Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest talking point in the MMA community. While nothing seems certain at the moment, the promotion's milestone UFC 300 card may be the perfect opportunity for 'The Notorious' to return.

Interestingly, McGregor recently teased a potential return in a now-deleted tweet. According to The Mirror, the Irishman tweeted a picture of the construction of a new training facility with an octagon inside it and captioned the post by saying: "Champ Champ Camp." In classic McGregor fashion, the tweet was soon deleted, but many fans had already caught wind of it.

Despite many suggesting that the main event of the April 13 card should be a title fight, McGregor headlining it would not be a surprise given his status as the bonafide superstar of the sport.