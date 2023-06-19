"Pena about to be irrelevant" - MMA twitter erupts in argument as Erin Blanchfield talks fighting Julianna Pena next

UFC flyweight Erin Blanchfield named Julianna Pena as a potential next opponent with the recently-relinquished bantamweight belt on the line.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Blanchfield mentioned her interest in fighting for the belt left vacant by Amanda Nunes.

“Julianna Peña is, I believe, the No. 1 contender right now, she’s the former champ. I think someone coming up from the flyweight division to fight her, I think would be super interesting... I know she wants to fight and get her title back, but I feel like I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division and for that title. I think it would get a lot of eyes on it, and that’s something I’d definitely be interested in.”

Fans on Twitter gave their thoughts on the potential matchup and did not think it favored the No.1-ranked contender, Pena.

"Peña about to be irrelevant after this"

"Pena don't want those problems."

"Peña will not take that fight lol Blanchfield is a beast"

Fans went as far as predicting how Blanchfield will win against Pena while others would rather she stuck to her division and challenged for the championship in it.

"Blanchfield win by however she wants"

"Blanchfield 1st round finish"

"Let her capture the title in the division she's working up in first."

"No offence but you haven’t done anything to just walk into a title fight in a different division"

"No offence but you haven't done anything to just walk into a title fight in a different division"

Other fans defended No.2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington's right to a title shot and stated that she should be foremost in the pecking order.

"Pennington deserves it far more than both of them especially pena"

"Pennington deserves it far more than both of them especially pena"

"Possible for her fs! But Raquel deserves to fight for the title first imo"

"Possible for her fs! But Raquel deserves to fight for the title first imo"

"No way Pennington doesn’t get the shot first"

Erin Blanchfield could emulate Jon Jones' record with a potential title win

24-year-old Erin Blanchfield could become the youngest female fighter to win a title if she does so before May, 2024.

The current record amongst both men and women is Jon Jones, who won his first title in 2011 against Mauricio Rua at just the age of 23. The women's record is held by Rose Namajunas, former two-time strawweight champion who won her belt for the first time at the age of 25.

Erin Blanchfield stands to break that record if she can challenge for either the flyweight or bantamweight titles successfully in the next 11 months.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter One candidate throwing her name in the hat for the vacant bantamweight title is Erin Blanchfield, I'm told.



With a Grasso/Valentina bout expected to be next at flyweight, she is interested in facing Pena for the vacant title and becoming the youngest female UFC champion ever. One candidate throwing her name in the hat for the vacant bantamweight title is Erin Blanchfield, I'm told.With a Grasso/Valentina bout expected to be next at flyweight, she is interested in facing Pena for the vacant title and becoming the youngest female UFC champion ever.

