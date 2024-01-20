"People will always say something" - Aljamain Sterling sheds light on "good and annoying part of" MMA following criticism of Kamaru Usman

Aljamain Sterling has just taken to X/Twitter to respond to a tweet that referenced how poorly regarded Kamaru Usman's fighting style was for most of the former 170-pound champion's UFC run. Now, however, fans have looked back on Usman with fondness, claiming to miss his title reign now that Leon Edwards is champion.

He took issue with the MMA fandom's two-faced approach to Usman, highlighting it as a frustrating aspect of the sport.

"People will always say something. It’s the good and annoying part of our sport."

However, it is important to note that the fans' collective opinion of Usman as a fighter changed when he began knocking his opponents out. For most of his career, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' relied on a wrestling-heavy style that allowed him to grind his opponents down against the fence.

But upon working more closely with Trevor Wittman, he developed his jab and right cross to such an extent that he TKO'd the likes of Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns, and famously knocked Jorge Masvidal unconscious. Nevertheless, it is understandable that Sterling would take issue with the fans' switch.

Sterling's prior title reign over the bantamweight division was highly scrutinized. Furthermore, his grappling-heavy fighting style has often been the recipient of fan criticism for its perceived lack of entertainment value. Despite his historical level of success during his previous championship run, Sterling was given no credit.

He remains one of the most disliked fighters on the UFC roster, and has even butted heads with the promotion's CEO, Dana White. It has only added to the former 135-pound champion's frustrations with how unappreciated he feels.

Aljamain Sterling's matchup at UFC 300

Prior to losing his bantamweight title to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling had claimed that regardless of the result, he would move up to featherweight, given how difficult the weight cut to 135 pounds had grown. While he initially campaigned for a title rematch, he has now committed to 145 pounds.

At UFC 300, 'The Funk Master' will make his UFC featherweight debut by taking on 145-pound power-puncher Calvin Kattar. It is a thrilling matchup that could catapult Sterling into the top five if he scores an impressive win.