"Perry was getting cooked" - Fans react to footage of Sean Strickland and Mike Perry's recent sparring session 

The sparring session between Sean Strickland and former UFC fighter Mike Perry has drawn attention from MMA fans worldwide. While some criticized Perry for his boxing skills, others remarked that Strickland wasn't giving it his all.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X and uploaded Perry's Instagram post of him sparring with Strickland for nearly five minutes, testing each other's resilience at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Perry was getting cooked''

Another stated:

''Strickland is the guy to beat Mike in BKFC''

Other fans wrote:

''Funny when Strickland spars a real fighter he doesn’t go all out and try to take their head off, only against influencers. He knows Mike would fu*k him up if he tried that sh*t''

''Damn --- in the beginning Sean was playing around but when he turned it up that got bad. Mike's face looked like it was about to explode. Not sure if that was more of a conditioning issue or if he really got pieced up that bad.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Strickland failed to reclaim his middleweight title after suffering a unanimous decision loss in his rematch against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 earlier this year. 'Tarzan's performance sparked criticism from many in the MMA community, including his coach Eric Nicksick.

Meanwhile, Perry made a name for himself in BKFC after his departure from UFC. However, 'Platinum' hasn't fought since his sixth round knockout loss in a boxing matchup against Jake Paul. His last BKFC appearance was at BKFC: Knuckle Mania 4 last year, where he knocked out Thiago Alves in the opening round.

Sean Strickland backs Dricus du Plessis to defeat Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis is set to defend his 185 pound belt against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Sean Strickland offered his thoughts on the title matchup and predicted du Plessis' victory, saying:

''They can grapple. Someone like me, I've been training these f*ckers for years. I usually could counter-wrestle and grapple them. So, I just don't know if f*cking Dricus can be able to counter-wrestle him. But if he can, I think he wins, hands down. I sparred the f*cking Chechen wh*re. Hands down, I think Dricus wins.''

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (28:38):

