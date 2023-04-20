Petchtanong can’t think of anyone who can really beat Nong-O

There’s really not many people giving former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty a chance to beat the legendary ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. You can add Thai star Petchtanong Petchfergus to that list.

Petchtanong is the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, and a close friend of Nong-O’s.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Petchtanong talked about the upcoming superfight between Nong-O and Haggerty and shared his two cents. He said:

“In my point of view, Jonathan Haggerty is a foreign fighter who is considered an expert in Muay Thai. He’s strong, smart, and slick. His attacks are sharp and accurate, too. But this time, he has to face Nong-O in a ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title match. I must say he is running into a big wall.

To be fair, it’s not just Haggerty. Petchfergus doesn’t exactly see anyone beating Nong-O, period. He added:

“As everyone can see, Nong-O is one of the best in the world, and he has kept his belt since the very first [Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title fight]. I still can’t see who can beat Nong-O at the moment.”

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will put his golden belt on the line against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, April 21, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

