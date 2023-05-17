PFL co-owner Wiz Khalifa eagerly anticipates the fruits of Francis Ngannou signing

The combat sports world has been eagerly anticipating Francis Ngannou's next move ever since the former UFC heavyweight champion parted ways with the UFC, citing failed contract negotiations. Months of speculations and rumors have now been put to rest following the announcement that PFL has finally signed Ngannou.

Ngannou will join the PFL's 'Super Fight Division', which includes features Jake Paul and women's MMA star Kayla Harrison. Fighters competing in the Super Fight Division receive 50% of the income from pay-per-view bouts. While Ngannou's is yet to be scheduled, it is widely anticipated that it will take place somewhere in the middle of 2024.

Hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa was thrilled by the prospect of Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL. Khalifa is a co-owner and strategic partner of the PFL and contributes to the league by leveraging his financial acumen and celebrity status to broaden the league's appeal and draw in new fans. He took to Twitter to react to the news, writing:

"Super excited to have @francis_ngannou sign with the PFL!!! Can’t wait see what he brings to the league."

The new deal with PFL certainly checked a lot of boxes for Ngannou. Under the terms of the agreement, 'The Predator' will be able to pursue boxing bouts outside the league. Furthermore, Ngannou will join the PFL Global Advisory Board and become an equity owner and chairman of the newly-launched PFL Africa as part of the deal.

Francis Ngannou thanks UFC president Dana White for the opportunities

Despite an impasse in negotiations that ultimately led to Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC, the former UFC heavyweight champion has nothing but respect and admiration for the organization and its president, Dana White.

The UFC was instrumental in Francis Ngannou's spectacular rise and widespread acclaim by providing him a platform to display his immense talent, promoting his fights effectively, and pairing him against elite opponents.

'The Predator' recently thanked the UFC in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour for the tremendous influence it has had on his career. Ngannou honoured the opportunity they gave him, acknowledging their crucial part in his rise to prominence:

"We have a good long relationship, I respect that. I respect what UFC have done for me, I appreciate them, and I move forward with my life. We had a contract, I fulfilled that contract. We couldn't agree on another one then I go on my side. They should be able to go on their own side without bad blood."

Catch Ngannou's comments below:

"Personally, and I have to talk to him man to man, I’m cool. I’m just not happy with how our business [went]. That’s all.”



