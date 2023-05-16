PFL vs. UFC? Evaluating Francis Ngannou’s heavyweight contenders in a different league 

One of the biggest news to come out of the MMA world recently is that of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou being signed to the PFL. The PFL is widely considered to be the best MMA promotion in the world after the UFC.

This means that Ngannou will compete in MMA for the foreseeable future. However, the Cameroonian will be allowed to pursue pro-boxing bouts outside the organization as part of the 'strategic partnership' between him and the PFL.

Francis Ngannou definitely has a wealth of experience, having fought the best fighters in the UFC's heavyweight division, and being undisputed till his departure. With wins over names like Ciryl Gane, Stipe Miocic, Curtis Blaydes and Alistair Overeem, 'The Predator' could square up with PFL's heavyweight fighters.

How does Francis Ngannou stack up against the division's elite in the PFL? While Ngannou could take on most names in the heavyweight division with ease, he could possibly face adversity against the likes of the heavyweight champion Ante Delija, Bruno Cappelozza, Klidson Abreu, Renan Ferreira and Denis Goltsov, all ranked from one to five respectively.

If we were to compare the top five heavyweights in the PFL to those in the UFC, Ngannou could have faced some adversity against the likes of the current heavyweight king Jon Jones or the No.2-ranked Sergei Pavlovich. Ngannou has beaten three of the UFC's current top five heavyweights.

However, names like Tom Aspinall, ranked at No.5, and Sergei Pavlovich raise questions about Ngannou's premature departure from the UFC. Could they have possibly defeated 'The Predator' if he were still in the organization? What would a fight with Jon Jones look like? The fight would be interesting, regardless of whether Jones would be a heavy favorite or not in that fight.

What are the benefits for Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL?

It seems like Francis Ngannou is satisfied with his contract with the PFL. According to The New York Times, Ngannou is getting paid more than 'what anyone else offered'.

While not revealing much about the financial aspects of his contract, 'The Predator' said the following:

"Let’s just say, all-in my deal with PFL is more than anyone else offered. The past few months have been a very interesting time to understand and see the landscape but I’m very excited about this deal with the PFL because they basically showed what I was expecting,"

Ngannou continued:

"They didn’t just show up as a promotion that was looking for a fighter, but really came as a partner that sees more value in you as a person."

As part of his contract, Ngannou will get to box outside the PFL. Furthermore, he will serve as the chairman of the promotion's Africa-based ventures. Finally, Ngannou, alongside Jake Paul and Kayla Harrison, will fight for the league's Super Fight Division - where the deal offers more favorable terms than traditional fighter contracts, including 'bigger guarantees and bigger cuts of the PPV'.

