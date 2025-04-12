PFL World Tournament 2: Highlights and knockouts

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 2 concluded on Friday, April 11, at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. While the event featured just one knockout, it more than made up for it with a series of captivating performances that kept fans thoroughly engaged from start to finish.

Headlining the tournament was a thrilling bantamweight showdown between Marcirley Alves and Leandro Higo, complemented by a brief yet action-packed co-main event featuring Liz Carmouche and Ilara Joanne. The card also delivered standout matchups, including Mando Gutierrez’s clash with Francesco Nuzzi and an exciting bout between Justin Wetzell and Kasum Kasumov. Here’s a closer look at the key highlights that made PFL World Tournament 2 a night worth watching.

PFL World Tournament 2: Marcirley Alves grinds out split decision against Leandro Higo

Marcirley Alves set the tone early, dropping Leandro Higo with a stunning overhand left that immediately put him in control of the bout.

From there, 'Durin' showcased stellar takedown defense and sharp counterstriking, effectively neutralizing Higo’s relentless pressure and dynamic arsenal. Despite 'Pitbull' pressing the action, Alves stayed composed and consistently landed the cleaner shots.

His poise and precision earned him a split decision victory on the scorecards (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

PFL World Tournament 2: Liz Carmouche overwhelms Ilara Joanne in opening round

Liz Carmouche quickly asserted her dominance in the flyweight bout with a stunning first-round TKO over Ilara Joanne. After landing a devastating right hand that rocked Joanne, 'Girl-Rilla' unleashed an aggressive onslaught.

She reversed a clinch against the fence and launched a barrage of punishing body shots that visibly hurt Joanne. A relentless flurry of elbows, and hammer fists, prompted the referee to halt the action at 3:36 into the fight, giving Carmouche a decisive victory.

PFL World Tournament 2: Mando Gutierrez finishes Francesco Nuzzi with first-round submission

Mando Gutierrez submitted Francesco Nuzzi in the first round after a back-and-forth striking battle and two accidental eye pokes. Seizing an opportunity when Nuzzi slipped, Gutierrez quickly took his back and controlled the position.

'El Toro' skillfully worked through wrist control, transitioned into a body triangle, and locked in a tight rear-naked choke to force the submission finish.

PFL World Tournament 2: Jake Hadley locks in rare Scottish Twister to submit Matheus Mattos

Jake Hadley delivered one of the most memorable finishes of the night, locking in a rare Scottish Twister to submit Matheus Mattos. After two action-packed rounds, the fight hit the mat following a solid takedown by Hadley.

As 'White Kong' worked to secure position with hooks and a body triangle, he began setting up a rear-naked choke. When Mattos tried to counter by turning inward, Hadley swiftly transitioned into the Twister, forcing a quick tap from his opponent.

