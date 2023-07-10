Phetjeeja embarks on quest for ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title

Phetjeeja is considered among the best strikers of her generation, but she’s not content with mere labels and distinctions.

The Thai superstar recently signed a deal with ONE Championship, and she’s already set her eyes on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

‘The Queen’ can start her regal march to the throne when she makes her Amazon debut at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14 (US time) at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Phetjeeja will take on Spanish star Lara Fernandez in an atomweight Muay Thai tussle in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja said she wants nothing but a ONE world title, and she’ll stop at nothing to join the pantheon of Thai warriors who’ve captured gold in the promotion.

Phetjeeja said:

“Of course, my eyes are on the champion. If I can perform well enough in my debut, I want to test my skills with the champ, if possible.”

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after Muay Thai talents on the planet, and her absurd 204-12 record speaks volumes of her ferocious reputation.

Global fans had a glimpse of Phetjeeja’s talents when she appeared twice in the ONE Friday Fights series these past few months.

Phetjeeja first faced Peloumpi at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March. For two rounds, Phetjeeja put on a Muay Thai clinic before ending the Greek veteran’s night with a soul-snatching body shot knockout.

Her next appearance would be at ONE Friday Fights 16 in May, and Phetjeeja made sure Ines Pilutti wouldn't be seeing the second round. Phetjeeja was an unstoppable force and finished the French striker with a flurry of punches in the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

