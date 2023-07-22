Phetjeeja enjoys her rising star status in ONE Championship: “I just like being this way”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai prodigy Phetjeeja utterly demolished ISKA and WBC Muay Thai world champion and former interim ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Lara 'Pizza Power' Fernandez. It was as shocking as it was furious.

'The Queen' did so in less than half the length of an average TikTok video. Yes, you read that right. The 21-year-old power striker dispatched a world champion in just 26 seconds.

Here's a video of the violent finish:

The win makes three in a row for Phetjeeja, who finished all of her fights in ONE Championship. She debuted earlier this year with a crushing body-punch KO of Fani Peloumpi at ONE Friday Fights 9. She then followed it up with another stoppage victory over Ines Pilutti at ONE Friday Fight 16 in May. Now, just two months after the Pilutti win, the Thai dynamo once again earned a victory inside regulation time.

All her victories have come in the first round with her last two earning her sweet performance bonuses from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. After ONE Fight Night 12, 'The Queen' has officially arrived and has announced her inclusion in the upper echelon of her division.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Phetjeeja spoke about her rising status in the promotion:

"And I have always liked to read the comments from the supporters and fans that made me feel closer to them. So yeah, I just like being this way."

Watch the full interview below:

Being just 21 years old, the Thai rising star is fully adapted to the dynamics of the social media generation and embraces them with grace. It seems Phetjeeja is bound to be the next best thing in ONE Championship's already-stellar female pool of fighters.

Following her victory, the young gun called out reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. If this happens, it will be her first-ever world title shot. Though no official news about a possible Phetjeeaja-Rodrigues showdown has come out yet, we are positive that the two Muay Thai monsters will somehow cross paths in the future. It's only a matter of time.

