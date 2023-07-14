Phetjeeja eyes shot at ONE Championship gold if she beats Lara Fernandez

At ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, young Muay Thai phenom Phetjeeja will face WBC and ISKA Muay Thai world champion and former interim ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Lara 'Pizza Power' Fernandez.

The 21-year-old Thai prodigy has been on a violent romp since signing with ONE Championship this year. In her two outings in the promotion so far, 'The Queen' scored back-to-back stoppage wins over hardened warriors in Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti, respectively.

With a win over a fellow world champion and former ONE world title contender, Phetjeeja might very well be looking at a world title shot. In an interview with South China Morning Post, the young superstar spoke about her plans if and when she gets past Fernandez:

"It would be great if I could get the title shot, like the championship shot, that would be great. But right now I would like to focus on this fight and doing my best and just keep climbing up the ladder."

They say in pugilistic arts, one can only get the knockout by NOT looking for the knockout. Do everything correctly based on what you see in front of you without leaning towards a specific outcome and you'll most likely get the best outcome possible. The same thing can be said about world title shots.

You won't get a world title shot by asking for one. You have to earn it. A fighter who calls for a world title shot after one win is far less credible than someone who wins consecutively but never asks for one. Phetjeeja understands this concept and will surely get her much-deserved shot at gold when the time comes.

If you want to see how 'The Queen' does her business in the ring, just check out this highlight video posted by ONE Championship ahead of ONE Fight Night 12 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

