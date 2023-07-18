Phetjeeja gave it her all in swift starching of Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12

Budding Thai sensation Phetjeeja hoped to give fans a little bit more bang for their buck in her return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday night.

The 21-year-old Muay Thai prodigy scored one of the biggest wins of her career thus far, recording a 26-second first-round KO of two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12.

The quick finish of Fernandez was nothing short of shocking and may have put ‘The Queen’ in position for her first ONE world title opportunity later this year.

Speaking about the victory in her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Phetjeeja hoped to put on more of a show for the fans in her home country but was ultimately relieved to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with another win on her resume:

“I feel so relieved and very happy. Actually, I wanted to show more skills for the audience tonight,” Phetjeeja said. “So on that first shot, I saw that she got a little bit dizzy so I used that opportunity to give it my all.”

Following the victory, Phetjeeja called for a Muay Thai title fight with the promotion’s reigning atomweight world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Phuket Fight Club product captured the atomweight crown with a win over fan favorite Stamp Fairtex in 2020 and recently defended the world title successfully, scoring a unanimous decision victory over current atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

Is Phetjeeja vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues the fight to make, or does ‘The Queen’ need one more win to solidify her spot as a legitimate world title contender?

