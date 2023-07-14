Phetjeeja predicts ‘fiery’ and ‘entertaining’ fight against Lara Fernandez: “Fans will not be disappointed”

Phetjeeja ‘The Queen’ returns for her third promotional fight ready to put in a career-defining performance at ONE Fight Night 12.

The Lukjaoporongtom representative crosses paths with Spanish sensation Lara Fernandez inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 14, on the back of two successful outings under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Friday Fights 9 in March, the Thai striker introduced herself to the worldwide audience with a thumping second round TKO of Albanian-Greek star Fani Peloumpi.

Two months later her concussive punching and kicking power gained her another impressive finish versus French striker Ines Pilutti. The highlight-reel win was so good, it secured her a contract on the organization’s biggest stage.

As she prepares for another momentous occasion in her short yet fulfilling journey at the SIngapore-based organization, Phetjeeja remains confident that she would put on an entertaining fight for the fans and not disappoint.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Phetjeeja said:

“This Saturday will be a fiery fight. I trained very hard, I prepared my punches, my elbows, my kicks so all the fans will not be disappointed. It will be very entertaining.”

Watch the full interview:

ONE Fight Night 12 will be available live and for free for North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

In the main event of the evening ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 continues his Muay Thai quest against Russian dynamo Tagir Khalilov.

