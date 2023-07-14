Phetjeeja on why she would rather fight foreign athletes: “It’s great to keep the belt with Thai people”

If she had her way, rising ONE Championship star Phetjeeja would like to continue competing against foreign athletes instead of fellow Thai fighters.

‘The Queen’ said she agrees with compatriot and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who expressed his preference not to go up against champion-peers to keep the belts with the people from Thailand.

Phetjeeja shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview that if it could be avoided she does not want to face off with fellow Thais like Stamp Fairtex. She would rather show what she is capable of against fighters from foreign lands.

The 21-year-old Venum Training Camp affiliate said:

“I agree with Superlek, actually. It would be good if I don’t get a chance to fight [Stamp]. It’s not that I’m picky or anything but I also have a thought that it’s great to keep the belt with Thai people because the foreign athletes, they are spectacular, they are great fighters.”

Check out the interview below:

Phetjeeja returns to action on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

She will take on Lara Fernandez of Spain in what will be her ONE main roster debut after being signed to a contract earlier following two grand performances in the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights series.

Lara Fernandez will be the third straight foreign athlete that Phetjeeja will be facing after finishing Albanian-Greek Fani Peloumpi and French Ines Pilutti by technical knockout in her previous fights.

Lone Wolf Fight Team affiliate Fernandez, 26, for her part, is coming off her maiden ONE victory last December in Manila.

She defeated Thai Dangkongfah Banchamek by split division in their three-round atomweight Muay Thai clash.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.