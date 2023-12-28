Phetjeeja says Anissa Meksen was ‘one of the toughest fights’ of her distinguished career

Despite just being 21 years old, Thai sensation Phetjeeja is a veteran of over 200 professional fights. And she considers her recent showdown with Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen as one of the toughest to date.

‘The Queen’ battled 35-year-old Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand, She emerged victorious over ‘C18’ by unanimous decision to claim the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

During her post-fight in-ring interview at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Phetjeeja spoke of how the Meksen fight stack up against her others, saying:

“I consider this fight one of the toughest and one of the biggest fights in my career. I have known Anissa Meksen for so long.”

Phetjeeja indeed had herself a battle against Meksen, needing to be A1 right from the opening bell as her opponent took the fight right away to her.

The frenetic pace continued with the Thai star making inroads with her punch-kick combinations in the next two rounds.

In the fourth and fifth frames, Meksen tried to pick up her pace and looked for booming hits, to which the hometown bet was ready for, which proved to be enough to earn her the win in the end.

The victory improved Phetjeeja to a 207-6 record and 5-0 in ONE Championship. She is now looking to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing champion belts in a unification fight against reigning divisional queen Janet Todd of the United States at some point next year.

Phetjeeja considers herself lucky to be competing in ONE

Newly minted interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja considers herself fortunate to be competing in ONE Championship. She said doing so has changed her life considerably for the better.

‘The Queen’ made her promotional debut back in March and it has all been on the rise for her since.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of her latest victory at ONE Friday Fights 46 last week, she shared how competing in ONE impacted her life, saying:

“My life has changed a lot since signing a contract with ONE. Because when I came back to Muay Thai after I took a long break, there were more people following and supporting me. And my financial situation has improved a lot. Because now there's a big bonus and more fight money for me and other fighters.”

Phetjeeja, 21, introduced herself to ONE fight fans by way of the promotion’s weekly Friday Fights series earlier this year. She won her first two matches in impressive technical knockout fashion, prompting the organization to sign her to a $100,000 contract.

She followed it up with two more convincing victories in July and October to solidify her standing as an emerging contender in the ONE atomweight kickboxing division.