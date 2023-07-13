Phetjeeja says she’s ready to deal with Lara Fernandez’s height and reach advantage

Rising ONE Championship star Phetjeeja is surrendering some height and reach disadvantage to opponent Lara Fernandez in their showdown this week but is unfazed, saying she has prepared for it.

The two atomweight Muay Thai fighters clash at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

It is part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 5-foot-2 Phetjeeja said 5-foot-4 Lara Fernandez poses some problems but they are not something she cannot handle.

‘The Queen’ said:

“She’s tall so she has the advantage, she has a longer range. But I have already trained for that so I think I’m ready to face her.”

Phetjeeja, 21, will be making her ONE main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 12.

She made waves in the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights series with two exceptional technical knockout victories over Albanian-Greek fighter Fani Peloumpi in March and French opponent Ines Pilutti in May.

After the two grand performances, the Venum Training Camp affiliate was awarded a $100,000 contract by ONE Championship.

Out to spoil Phetjeeja’s main roster debut is Lara Fernadez, 26.

The Cebolla native is coming off her maiden ONE victory back in December over Thai Dangkongfah Banchamek in Manila. She won by split decision.

Lara Fernandez signed with ONE in 2022 and made her debut against American Janet Todd in July last year for the ONE interim atomweight world title. While she lost, she showed tremendous heart, forcing Todd to the limit before bowing by unanimous decision.

