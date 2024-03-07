Phetjeeja says she has studied Janet Todd’s style to the fullest before ONE Fight Night 20 clash

Despite all of the momentum and confidence behind her coming into ONE Fight Night 20, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom isn’t underestimating the task that is at hand.

This Friday, March 8, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, she will compete in the main event title unification clash for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Her opponent Janet Todd is a veteran striker who has been competing at the highest level for a long time at this stage. For the experience gap alone between the two competitors, ‘The Queen’ knows that Todd isn’t someone that she can afford to take lightly.

The interim world champion has been putting in the work both in the gym and in studying her opponent in the lead-up to fight night, as she revealed in a fight week interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“Everyone has their own styles and it’s very important to study them, know their styles, and know what they're going to throw.”

Watch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja is looking to secure her biggest win to date

Phetjeeja is coming off the back of a breakout year in 2023 where her win streak on the ONE Friday Fights series marked her out as one of the best female strikers in the world today.

Defeating Anissa Meksen in December marked her out as someone who can compete at the very highest level in ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja will need to raise that same bar when coming up against Todd, a competitor that has been to the top and stayed there for a long time.

The two elite female strikers are set to meet in a high-stakes main event, topping the card that celebrates International Women’s Day with an all-female affair.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.