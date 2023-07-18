Phetjeeja vows to ‘sustain’ incredible performances against tougher competition in the future

Rising ONE Championship star Phetjeeja has been impressive with her performances and vowed to continue with them moving forward.

The 21-year-old Thai fireball made short work of Lara Fernandez in their atomweight Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

‘The Queen’ stopped the Spanish fighter in just 26 seconds by technical knockout to make it a winning ONE main roster debut.

It was in follow-up to her two grand performances in the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights series earlier this year, which earned her a six-figure contract from the organization.

With the gains she has achieved to date, Phetjeeja said she is now looking to sustain it against even tougher opponents as her ONE career progresses.

The Venum Training Camp affiliate shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I'm very happy with what is happening right now. So like, not really about the money but also like the opportunity, especially the contract that has been given to me. So I would like to thank ONE Championship and Chatri [Sityodtong] for that. I would like to just keep doing my best and do more just to sustain my performances.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 12, Phetjeeja hardly broke a sweat in dispatching Lara Fernandez.

Right from the onset, she immediately put pressure on her opponent with her speed, landing a solid overhand right that caught Fernandez’s temple.

Phetjeeja continued to press on with a barrage of strikes after, to which the Lone Wolf Fight Team representative had no answer. Ultimately, she forced the referee to call a stop to the contest right before the 30-second mark of the fight.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.