Phetjeeja wants Allycia Hellen Rodrigues if she does a ‘good job’ against Lara Fernandez

21-year-old Muay Thai standout Phetjeeja hopes that a win over former two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Lara Fernandez will earn her a shot at ONE world title.

‘The Queen’ will make her third appearance inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium after scoring impressive back-to-back first-round knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti earlier this year. This time, Phetjeeja will face the toughest test of her career when she meets a former WBC Muay Thai champion, Lara Fernandez.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post mere hours away from her highly anticipated return, Phetjeeja suggested that a win over Fernandez could score her an opportunity to claim 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

“I feel like if I do a good enough job, maybe I will have a shot with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the champ of 115-pound division.”

Like Phetjeeja, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner earning wins over two of the promotion’s most formidable strikers, Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd. Rodrigues made her long-awaited return to the Circle earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 8 where she earned a unanimous decision victory over ‘JT.’

Since then, Rodrigues has been looking for her next opponent. Phetjeeja is hoping to be exactly that should she pass a very big test against Spanish beauty Lara Fernandez inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship How will "The Queen's" talents hold up against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on



| Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PT

Watch Live on Prime amazon.com/ofn12

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries Phetjeeja is on a ROLLHow will "The Queen's" talents hold up against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @PrimeVideo #ONEFightNight12 | Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PTWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries Phetjeeja is on a ROLL 👀 How will "The Queen's" talents hold up against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @PrimeVideo?#ONEFightNight12 | Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PT🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉 amazon.com/ofn12🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries https://t.co/6r0T2ebLFs

Poll : 0 votes