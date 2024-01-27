“Pick up a stick” - UFC 300 fighter urges Ian Garry to “do something to somebody” over controversial comments against wife Layla

Though MMA Twitter has shifted its attention away from Ian Machado Garry, the budding welterweight contender still received a word of advice from a fellow UFC fighter in dealing with protecting his family.

As many are now familiar with, Garry and his wife, Layla Machado, were victims of fan gossip on social media during the final months of 2023.

In an unexpected Instagram story, Bobby Green took time away from his UFC 300 fight camp and advised 'The Future' to "pick up a stick" and stand up for his family.

Green said:

"Ian, I know I'm late. But bro, pick up a stick. There's too many n***** violating you and s***. N***** talking about your wife, n**** pick up a stick. We in this fight game, there should've already been somebody laid down so n**** do something. Don't let them n***** punk you like that bro it is on your head. Pick up a stick, Ian, [and] do something to somebody."

Green acknowledged that he was 'late' to the situation, but still felt that his advice was warranted. Posting the video, Green tagged Garry's Instagram handle.

Unsurprisingly, Garry has not responded to Green's statement so far. Since the outburst of criticism on social media, the Irishman has stayed relatively quiet in contrast to his previous persona.

Both Garry and Green have upcoming fights confirmed, with the former scheduled to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298 and the latter slated to defend his no. 14 ranking against fan-favorite Jim Miller at UFC 300.

UFC 300 updated fight card

With Dana White's recent announcement of another addition to UFC 300 and the signing of Kayla Harrison, the landmark event is one fight closer to completing its full form.

Along with the insertion of Harrison's booking against Holly Holm, the UFC released an updated look at the current slate of UFC 300.

The promotion still has the main event slot listed as 'TBD,' suggesting that the BMF title fight featuring Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will occupy the co-main event. As it currently stands, strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against Yan Xiaonan in the third fight from the top.

As of Jan. 27, 11 fights have been confirmed for UFC 300 though the exact bout order is unknown and will likely remain unofficial until the main event is made public.