“Picking the right guys to train with” - Belal Muhammad preps with Jake Shields ahead of impending UFC title clash at 170-pounds, fans abuzz

Belal Muhammad's latest training partner has fans believing he is heading in the right direction.

In continuous pursuit of the next welterweight title shot, Muhammad has kept his fans updated on his latest training procedures on social media. In his most recent post, Muhammad revealed a Feb. 3 training session with 'American jiu-jitsu' coach and former UFC title challenger Jake Shields.

Shields posted a photo with Muhammad on his account as well, citing a good "workout" with the no. 2 ranked contender.

Though a controversial character, fans showed respect for Shields' skills and knowledge in reaction to the post.

One fan commented on Muhammad's decision to train with "the right guys" ahead of a potential fight with Leon Edwards. He said:

"Nice man! Belal is picking the right guys to train with"

Not all reactions were positive, as some critics of Muhammad voiced their distaste for the American wrestler beneath Shields' post.

Other fans wrote:

"Appreciate what you're doing for the Palestinian community @jakeshieldsajj"

"What's this sudden feeling of likeability I'm feeling"

"Teach him how to finish a fighter"

"I love this"

"And new!! @bullyb170"

Charles Radtke shouts out Belal Muhammad after first-round knockout win at UFC Vegas 85

Charles Radtke changed his perception in the eyes of fans after a first-round knockout of Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 85.

Infamous for his post-fight interview at UFC 293, Radtke called for a title fight for his teammate and corner man Belal Muhammad after his impressive knockout win. 'Chuck Buffalo' also called for his own title aspirations in 2025 following his prediction of Muhammad defeating champion Leon Edwards.

Radtke was not the only welterweight to declare himself as a future champion on Feb. 3, as unranked prospect Themba Gorimbo claimed he would hold the belt at the end of 2024 despite being just 2-1 in the UFC.

The UFC broadcast also claimed that Gorimbo manifested his first-round knockout win over Pete Rodriguez after supposedly correctly predicting that Laura Sanko and Daniel Cormier would commentate on his victory.