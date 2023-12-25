“Playing with a different kind of snow” - Conor McGregor’s Christmas Day video triggers widespread drug use allegations from fans

Conor McGregor shared his Christmas celebration on social media, and fans had much to say about it.

On the morning of December 25, McGregor posted a self-recorded video on his Instagram story sitting on a beach chair. In the video, an unnamed woman's arm was seen touching the former two-division UFC world champion's arm as he flexed his biceps.

In between laughs, McGregor sang along to the music playing in the background.

Along with the Instagram story, McGregor shared a couple of Christmas posts with his family on social media.

Fans were quick to comment on the MMA star's holiday celebration. Some even attributed McGregor's awkward actions to drug use, claiming that he was 'playing with a different kind of snow.'

Along with other claims about McGregor's personal life, fans in the comments continued adding more puns hinting towards alleged drug use.

Fans wrote:

"He's definitely having a White Christmas"

"Another day another Conor video 😂"

"Plot twist: that's his other hand"

"He's hilarious man I love it"

"He really is Mr. Whiskey"

Though McGregor is clearly not preparing for a fight any time soon, SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh has said that the Irish superstar will be ready for a return near the middle of 2024.

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's Christmas video on X [via @happypunch on X]

How did Conor McGregor celebrate Christmas?

Like many other high-profile MMA stars, Conor McGregor shared snippets from his Christmas celebration with family on social media.

Two days after attending the Day of Reckoning boxing event, McGregor shared a series of posts on Instagram with his partner Dee Devlin and four children.

McGregor captioned the post:

"Another Christmas made, thank you God and Happy Birthday Jesus. Santy about to get going now, I'd say he'd love to get the head down but hahaha Happy holidays everyone"

The Irishman did not tag a location or mention where he chose to celebrate the holiday, but it is assumed to be in his home country.