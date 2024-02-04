“Please don’t lose to that baguette eater” - Fans throng Dustin Poirier’s latest post with hilarious reactions post UFC 298 bout confirmation

Despite causing brief confusion for fans on his bout with Benoit Saint Denis, many are still supporting Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 299.

One day after briefly claiming his upcoming fight with Saint Denis had been canceled before revoking the statement, Poirier posted a hype tape montage of his career to his social media. The post was met with excitement from fans, who reacted accordingly.

Captioning the post, Poirier claimed he desires to "just scrap" with Saint Denis on March 9.

As a fan-favorite fighter, the video received a considerable amount of support and praise for Poirier from his fans. One fan pleaded for 'The Diamond' not to lose against a "baguette eater." He wrote:

"Please don't lose to that baguette eater"

However, a large number of fans fired back at the recent BMF title challenger by replying to his post with a viral graphic.

Fans commented:

"You're gonna shock the world"

"Top 3 resume in UFC history"

"First time I'm rooting for you, the Ultimate Feelings Champ, beat the breaks off the Baguette Boy"

"5 weeks and you are going to sleep"

"Sleep that French fraud"

Fan reactions on Dustin Poirier's recent video on social media

Dustin Poirier confuses fans with Feb. 2 fight updates

Dustin Poirier may now be promoting his fight with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 but just recently claimed the fight was canceled.

Surprising fans the morning of Feb. 2, Poirier tweeted that the fight was "off," causing MMA Twitter to explode in disappointment.

However, just hours after claiming he would no longer be on UFC 299, Poirier released another post that called his first tweet incorrect. Poirier claimed that he miscommunicated with his manager, leading to his belief that Saint Denis had not signed the contract.

As of Feb. 3, Poirier and Saint Denis are still scheduled to be the co-main event of UFC 299 in a five-round affair. Despite being ranked nine spots above his French opponent, Poirier is priced as the betting underdog.