"Please get this man a wheelchair" - Fans react as Paulo Costa shares picture comparing physique with former UFC champion

Paulo Costa trolled a former UFC champion with a side-by-side photo of their physiques and fans joined in.

The Brazilian UFC fighter has a habit of trash-talking on social media and calling out most fighters. Fans love his unfiltered side on social media and his most recent call-out had fans in tatters. 'Borrachinha' called out the former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill for his physique. He shared a meme that criticized Hill's physique and praised his.

"Secret juice > prime"

"Don’t do Prime, kids! Only secret"

"secret juice team does it better?"

"Paulo please get this man a wheelchair"

"Hey @JamahalH Paulo Chad is talking reckless over here"

Paulo Costa spars with the same doctor who performed surgery on him

Paulo Costa was set to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023. However, the Brazilian was forced to pull out of the fight due to an elbow infection that hindered his natural movement. 'Borrachinha' had to undergo surgery and a lot of rehabilitation on the elbow before he could start training again. He posted a video of himself sparring with the doctor who performed surgery on him saying:

"I was really feeling fat as fuck this morning then my friend doc Harris (who did my elbow surgeries) invite me to training together . Thank Doc, you put me to sleep 3 times in last month but I couldn’t put u to sleep today"

Paulo Costa is back in training and is looking to get back into the octagon as fast as possible.